‘Common man was being troubled by the Centre by regularly increasing price of LPG cylinders’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the common man was being troubled by the Centre by regularly increasing the price of LPG cylinders.

He said the NDA government was engaged in the task of increasing essential commodities prices. With the increase of Rs.50 forced on cooking gas now, the price of a LPG cylinder which was Rs.460 when the NDA government was formed has reached Rs.1160.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan called on the party ranks and common public to oppose the Centre’s move to hike household LPG cylinder and commercial cylinder prices.