‘PV Narasimha Rao, a multi-faceted genius’

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Rajya Sabha member Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said that former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao was a great literary personality apart from being a political pundit. Speaking after launching a book titled “Fight and Fortune: Short Fiction of Sri P V Narasimha Rao” written jointly by Kakatiya University Registrar K Purshotham and Palakurthy Dinakar at his residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday, he said PV Narasimha Rao was a multi-faceted genius, who not only described contemporary situations through his writings but also inspired many literary figures.

“PV is known as ‘Apara Chanakya’ of modern India for his crisis management skills. He enjoyed high esteem among the literary elite. He wrote short stories like Golla Ramavva, Yedava Naganna and Mangayya Adrushtam in Telugu and Blue Silk Sari, The Forgotten Briefcase, The Guest, Granny, The Minister, The Reshuffle, The Secret of the Ballot in English. He translated Vishwanatha Satyanarayana’s ‘Veyi Padagalu’ as Sahasra Phan in Hindi and received Sahitya Akademi Award for his translation,” he recalled.

He also thanked Prof K Purushotham and Dinkar who translated the book and the Telugu stories happy that they had brought the book by translating to stories- ‘Golla Ramavva’ and ‘Mangaiah Adrushtam’.

The TRS leader has also lauded the State government for organising the centenary celebrations in memory of PV Narsimha Rao in a grand manner. “The son of the soil of Telangana, PV has a reputation not only in the country but also in the world. Translators K Purushotham and Palakurthy Dinkar said PV’s writings mirrored the socio-political and economic conditions of his contemporary issues.

Prof K Sitharama Rao, former VC of Dr Ambedkar Open University said that PV’s writings were critical of the rulers of his era and reflected the realities of the day. Prof K Purushotham, who is a literary critic and translator, has been publishing translations into English and edited journals. He is a recipient of the State Best Teacher Award and other literary awards, while Palakurthy Dinakar did his Ph D in Translation Studies and teaches at Government Degree College, Huzurabad of Karimnagar district.

