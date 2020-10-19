PV Sindhu to focus on nutrition and recovery in London

“Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !!’’

Hyderabad: World Champion PV Sindhu surprised everyone when she tweeted that she is in London for the next few weeks where she will focus on her nutrition and recovery with one R Randell.

She further stated that with three months to Asia tour this would be the best chance to work on things and improve.

The ace shuttler had pulled out of the just concluded Denmark Open. Sindhu has not played much competitive badminton ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. She was confined to the house after the State Government had closed all the academies in late march. She returned to training with the opening of the academies in September. She trained with Korean coach Park Tae Sung at SAI-Gopichand Academy in the morning before doing fitness sessions with Srikanth Verma at the Suchitra Academy in the evening.