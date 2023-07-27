| Qatar Airways Flight From Doha To Nagpur Diverted To Hyderabad

Due to heavy rain causing poor visibility at Nagpur airport, the flight originally scheduled to land at 2.50 a.m. was diverted to Hyderabad.

By IANS Published Date - 11:40 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Doha-Nagpur flight of Qatar Airways landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here early Thursday after the flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions at Nagpur.

RGIA sources told IANS that flight QR590 Doha-Nagpur with 99 passengers landed at 3.29 a.m.

The flight was scheduled to land at Nagpur at 2.50 a.m. but due to poor visibility at Nagpur airport because of heavy rain, it was diverted to Hyderabad.

The airline made arrangements for the passengers’ accommodation at a hotel. It was making alternate arrangements for their travel to Nagpur.