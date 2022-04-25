Hyderabad: Heroin worth Rs 21.9 crore seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Source: IANS

Hyderabad: In a major catch, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad unit, seized around three kilograms of heroin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

A woman passenger, a Malawian national, who was allegedly smuggling the drug into the country, was taken into custody.

The woman arrived on a business visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha on Sunday.

“On examination of her checked-in baggage (trolley bag), we found 3.129 kilograms valued at Rs.21.9 crore in the international grey market in the bag,” officials said.

To hoodwink officials, the the contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom at the base of the bag.

Officials are questioning the woman to know the destination of the drug and those involved in the trade.

