Qatar briefs diplomats about labour conditions ahead of FIFA world cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Jeddah: To quell the mounting criticism, Qatar, the host of FIFA World Cup 2022 initiated sweeping labour reforms. In this context it held an important meeting recently with labour attaches of India and other labour sending countries where it has highlighted the reforms and its implementation process. The meeting which was held by Qatar’s ministry of labour where ministry officials informed diplomats of labour sending countries about its efforts to raise awareness among workers on various issues and their rights guaranteed under the law and inspection campaigns at work and accommodation sites to ensure safety of workers.

The Qatari officials also briefed about the ongoing grace period given to foreign workers who work and live contrary to local laws to rectify their status before April 30. The increase in the minimum salary to 1,000 Riyals that is equivalent to Indian Rupees 20,900 and mandatory allowance for food and accommodation of the workers besides job changing option are three notable changes in the new labour reforms.

Qatar is the first country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to announce permanent, minimum wage for non-citizens and offer them flexibility in changing jobs.

After the country won the bid to host the prestigious international football tournament in 2010, there was a sharp increase in the number of people migrating from various countries including India to Qatar to join the labour force. Without adequate resources, many of the workers are forced to live in the country’s overcrowded labour camps — infamous for their dismal living conditions.

Scores of Telangana workers indulged in construction of seven new football stadiums in the tiny yet rich nation.