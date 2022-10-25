Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements at polling stations in Munugode

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, on Tuesday visited several villages in Chotuppal mandal and instructed the local police drafted for election duty to ensure free and fair polling during the Munugode elections scheduled to be held next month.

During the visit, Bhagwat inspected the arrangements at critical polling stations located in S Lingotam, Jaikesaram, Nelipatla and Lingannagudem villages of Chotuppal mandal. He also met the General Observer for elections – Pankaj Kumar who was on a surprise visit to the polling stations.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner also interacted with the voters to instill confidence among them.