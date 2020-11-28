Rachakonda CP inspects GHMC poll preparations

CP Mahesh Bhagwat, along with election observer Devasena visited reception-cum-counting centres at Victoria Memorial Home, Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Words and Deeds School, Ramanthapur Polytechnic College

Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, along with election observer Devasena, on Saturday visited distribution and counting centres and reviewed arrangements for the GHMC polls.

They visited the reception-cum-counting centres at Victoria Memorial Home, Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Words and Deeds School, Ramanthapur Polytechnic College in Kapra. They also reviewed deployment of forces and installation of CCTV among others.

