Rachakonda CP inspects roads damaged in rains

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, along with LB Nagar DCP Sunpreeth Singh and traffic wing officials, visited Inamguda of Abdullapurmet to inspect the damages to the roads due to the incessant rains on Thursday. Officials discussed the road repair works to be taken up on the Vijayawada highway as well to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner issued directions asking officials to arrange barricades on both sides of water-logging spots and the damaged road to avoid traffic through those areas and also asked to set up a tent for the staff deployed to regulate traffic.

Officials also visited Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal which was damaged due to heavy rains and inspected the repair works. Meanwhile, traffic movement from Hyderabad towards Warangal has been resumed with heavy vehicles being diverted at Yamanampet.

