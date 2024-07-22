Rachakonda Commissioner directs officials to adopt foolproof investigation methods

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu directed officials to adopt foolproof investigation methods to ensure rigorous punishment for criminals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 10:27 PM

Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu directed officials to adopt foolproof investigation methods to ensure rigorous punishment for criminals.

In a review meeting held at CP office on Monday, Sudheer Babu instructed the officers to adopt advanced technology and utilize CCTV camera footages in the investigation process.

The CP directed the officials to hunt down interstate gangs and to be vigilant about the movements of criminals with previous history in Rachakonda and take precautionary measures to prevent them from committing crimes again.

Sudheer Babu emphasized upon the significance of visible policing and asked the police to reach the victims in the shortest possible time. He instructed the officials to increase foot patrolling and to carry out patrolling by bicycle as well.

“The higher officials should inspect the stations at regular intervals,” he directed the officials.

He warned the police against get involved in civil disputes and advised them to be transparent, honest and accountable in their duties and to work within the framework of law.

On the road safety front, he directed the staff to set up “Accident Analysis and Prevention Teams,” and to identify the accident prone areas in coordination with other government departments and take preventive measures.