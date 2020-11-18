Rachakonda CP reviews security arrangements at nomination centres

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday visited nomination centres at different places in the Rachakonda Commissionerate and reviewed security arrangements. The Commissioner, who instructed police officials to make proper bandobast arrangements, interacted with GHMC Deputy Commissioners and sought their feedback on the arrangements.

Bhagwat said adequate security arrangements were being made at every nomination centre by deploying men from the Law & Order, Traffic and City Armed Reserve (CAR) wings. The entire activity at the centre would be videographed and teams from the IT cell would also be monitoring the proceedings.

