Rachakonda police arrest Bengaluru man for duping widow

The arrested was Kumar Rajvansh (49), a businessman from Chandapura in Bengaluru

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Cell arrested a Bengaluru man on charges of cheating a widow in the guise of marriage and partnership in business here on Friday.

The arrested was Kumar Rajvansh (49), a businessman from Chandapura in Bengaluru.

According to the cybercrime police, Rajvansh did various businesses, including real estate, but failed. He then began cheating women on dating sites, the police said. He posted his details on dating sites and came into contact with the victim through one of those sites. They were in touch since 2019 with him eventually promising to marry her.

“He introduced himself as a divorcee and having a business in Bengaluru. He also offered a dealership and directorship in his company along with a job for the victim’s son. He won her trust and gradually started fleecing money citing various reasons like expansion of business, medical emergency, etc.,” police said.

Believing him, the victim sent Rs 3 lakh to his bank account. Later he stopped responding to her phone calls and messages. Based on her complaint, the cybercrime police booked a case and nabbed him. He was produced before court here.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .