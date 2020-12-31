Rachakonda police issue traffic advisory on New Year’s eve

The police have also placed certain traffic restrictions with this regard.

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year Eve celebrations, the Rachakonda police have advised people to stay back home and celebrate, as all events, celebrations are restricted in public places, resorts, parks, hotels, bars and pubs. The police have also placed certain traffic restrictions with this regard.

Officials said the Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles from 11pm on Thursday up to 5am on Friday. Medium and heavy vehicles will be however allowed.

The passengers travelling to the airport on light motor vehicles will be allowed on ORR subject to production of tickets.

The Kamineni flyover, LB Nagar flyover, Sagar Ring Road flyover, LB Nagar underpass and Chintalkunta underpass will be kept closed for light motor vehicles, two wheelers and passenger vehicles from 10pm on Thursday up to 5am on Friday. However, medium and heavy goods vehicles will be allowed.

The police warned the cab and auto drivers to wear proper uniform and carry relevant documents. They should not refuse ride on hire, else legal action will be taken against them.

Citizens may send such complaints to Rachakonda police on WhatsApp – 9490617111 with details of vehicle, time and place.

Police said any bar or club or pub negligently allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly.

Extensive checks for traffic violations will be held across Rachakonda, they said.

