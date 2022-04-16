Rachakonda police nab two for smuggling ganja via Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Rajasthan via Yadadri Bhongir were arrested by the Rachakonda police. The police seized 700 kilograms of ganja and a lorry from them.

The arrested persons were Rajendra Singh (28) and Arjun Singh Rawat (22), both natives of Rajasthan. According to DCP in-charge (Bhongir Zone) P Yadagiri, the two persons procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and concealed it under a load of décor sheets in the consignment bound for Rajasthan.

“On information, the vehicle was stopped and checked at Choutuppal. The contraband was found and seized,” he said.

