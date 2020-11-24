Rachakonda police organise flag march ahead of GHMC polls

CP Mahesh M Bhagwat along with the TSSP platoons, City Armed Reserve, Mounted Police and law and order police personnel conducted the flag march in Neredmet, Kushaiguda and Jawaharnagar areas

Hyderabad: Ahead of the GHMC elections, Rachakonda police have organised a flag march at various places across the commissionerate here on Tuesday.

Police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with the TSSP platoons, City Armed Reserve, Mounted Police and the law and order police personnel conducted the flag march for a distance of about 5 km in Neredmet, Kushaiguda and Jawaharnagar areas covering four GHMC wards under sensitive locations.

Bhagwat said the flag march was conducted to create a sense of confidence among the public in view of the elections. “In democracy, exercising the franchise is a responsibility of every citizen and they should vote for a bright future,” he said.

A total of 250 personnel including 129 civil police force and 121 TSSP will to be deployed in sensitive and critical polling locations. Malkajigiri DCP Rakshita Murthy and other senior police officials were present.

