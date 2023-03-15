Rachakonda police organises cyber awareness program at GNITC, Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Source: Twitter/Rachakonda Police.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police in coordination with Rachakonda Security Council organized an awareness programme on ‘Cyber Stalking and Cyber Bullying” at Gurunanak Institutions Technical Campus (GNITC), Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D.S. Chauhan, advised the students to take safety measures while using mobiles and social media platforms. He suggested them not to share personal information with unknown persons on social media platforms as well as in regular life to avoid becoming victims of the cyber stalking and cyber bullying.

“Almost 90 per cent of the victims fall in clutches of cyber stalkers because of their negligent online behaviour. By taking the advantage of it, the stalkers and the fraudsters harass blackmail and loot the victims,” he said.

Dr. B. Anuradha, DCP (Cyber Crimes) Rachakonda explained the Do’s and Don’ts with regard to using social media platforms and asked the students not to respond to the loan requests, unknown friend requests, part time job opportunities messages and not to click on the links sent by unknown persons.

Anil Rachamalla of End Now Foundation gave a power point presentation on cybercrimes and gave tips on online safety and security to the students.

