Rachakonda police set target of 24 hours to detect and solve any crime

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan said all the units in the Commissionerate would jointly work to solve any offence within 24 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have set up a target to detect and solve any crime within 24 hours of its occurrence.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, during an interaction with media persons on Thursday, said all the units in the Commissionerate would jointly work to solve any offence within 24 hours.

“In the first place we are working on different policing aspects to bring down the crime rate and prevent offences. If at all any crime is reported we have set up the deadline of 24 hours to detect the case and arrest the suspects involved,” he said.

Chauhan said the police would initiate tough action against persons violating the law and urged the people to inform the police if they face any issues. He said the police would focus more on women safety both in cyber space and on roads and provide a safe environment for the women to live. He also warned people involved in creating fake land documents and grabbing properties.

“Stringent action will be initiated against persons involved in crimes against women. We will ensure the accused get conviction in courts,” he added.