Safety and security of devotees at Yadadri is top priority: Rachakonda CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan inspecting the CCTV functioning from the command control room.

Hyderabad: Safety and security of the devotees who visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri will be our priority, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan.

On his first visit to the temple after assuming charge as the Police Commissioner, Chauhan on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements at the temple and held a meeting with Yadadri District Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple authorities.

He examined the security measures and directed the staff to make foolproof arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims and additional efforts needed to be put to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth darshan on the weekends.

The Commissioner assured that impeccable safety measures will be followed and security will be strengthened at Yadadri temple.

Chauhan also inspected the CCTV functioning from the command control room which was set up to monitor the security in the temple premises and the security strategies of Home Guards and Special Protection Force personnel. Senior police officials were present.