Rachakonda SOT nabs four drug peddlers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (L B Nagar) caught four persons who were allegedly selling MDMA drug and seized 15 grams of MDMA and two kilograms of ganja from them.

The arrested persons are Jakka Sunil (28), Md Arif Khan (28), Mohd Jaber Quadri (24) and Mirza Ismail Baig (24). Two others Shaik Noman and Sathru are absconding.

According to the police, Sunil went to Araku in Visakhapatnam and purchased the ganja from Sathru. He returned to the city and handed a part of it to Shaik Noman at LB Nagar.

Arif Khan, Ismail Baig and Mohd Jaber Quadri, had come to LB Nagar to purchase MDMA and ganja from them. On specific information, the police caught four of them while Noman managed to give police a slip.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons who are involved in the case.