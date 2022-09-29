Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Racing: Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look shine in trials

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 29 September 22
Racing: Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look shine in trials
(Representational Image) Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look, Xfinity, Bellagio, Royal Grace and Ayr impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look, Xfinity, Bellagio, Royal Grace and Ayr impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND
600m:
Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 46, well in hand. Top Secret (RB) 47, moved easy.

800m:
Life’s Living (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Space Time (RB) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Ballerina (Anthony Raj) & Precious Gift (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair handy. Quality Warrior (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Apprentice) 59, 600/43, former maintains form.

Racing: 
Flamingo Fame (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.
Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy.
Blast In Class (RB) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks fit. New Look (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, a good display. Scramjet (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well.
Bellagio (Apprentice) & Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Arabian Queen (Akshay Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former maintains form.
Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) & Amyra (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former to note.

