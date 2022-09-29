Racing: Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look shine in trials

Hyderabad: Arabian Queen, Scramjet, New Look, Xfinity, Bellagio, Royal Grace and Ayr impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 46, well in hand. Top Secret (RB) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Life’s Living (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Space Time (RB) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Ballerina (Anthony Raj) & Precious Gift (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair handy. Quality Warrior (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Apprentice) 59, 600/43, former maintains form.

Flamingo Fame (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.

Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy.

Blast In Class (RB) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks fit. New Look (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, a good display. Scramjet (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well.

Bellagio (Apprentice) & Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Arabian Queen (Akshay Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former maintains form.

Ayr (Kuldeep Singh) & Amyra (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former to note.