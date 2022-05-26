Rafael Nadal records 300th Grand Slam match win

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Frances Corentin Moutet in three sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. AP Photo

Paris: Rafael Nadal produced a stunning show on Wednesday as he secured his 300th Grand Slam match win, dismantling Frenchman Corentin Moutet to book his spot in the French Open 2022 third round. It marked the Spaniard’s 300th Grand Slam match win.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal demolished Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament. Nadal became the third man to reach the 300-wins mark at the Grand Slams, behind only Roger Federer’s 369 wins and Novak Djokovic’s 324.

No. 3 Paola Badosa has become the first woman seeded in the top 10 to reach the third round at Roland Garros this year. Badosa went down a break to open the third set of her match against 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan before regrouping to grab four games in a row and was on her way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at Court Suzanne Lenglen that took more than two hours. Badosa’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2021 French Open.

She will face No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova next. All five of the women seeded in the top 10 and placed on the bottom half of the draw are already out of the field. Badosa is in the top half, where No. 8 Karolina Pliskova lost earlier Thursday. The woman seeded 11th, American Jessica Pegula, reached the third round by beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Earlier, the No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev came back from two-sets-to-love down for the third time in his career, saving a match point en route to victory over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022. Zverev outlasted Baez by 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted for three hours and 36 minutes.

He booked a last-32 meeting with American world No.75 Brandon Nakashima, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets. Later, Carlos Alcaraz bent at Roland Garros, but the 19-year-old Spaniard refused to break. The sixth seed saved a match point in the fourth set and rallied from 0-3 in the fifth set to defeat countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7(7), 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 for a place in the third round in Paris.

Leylah Fernandez of Canada defeated Katerina Siniakova, the No.1-ranked doubles player in the second round. The Canadian needed one hour and 11 minutes to end Czech’s Katerina Siniakova French open campaign by 6-3, 6-2. Fernandez will take on Belinda Bencic in the third round of the tournament.

The 18-year-old Coco Gauff notched up a second-round win against Alison van Uytvanck to set a third-round clash with 46th-ranked Kanepi of Estonia. Gauff had a tough second set against Uytvanck, but the American still moved past Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6(4) in a match which lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes. Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 in two straight sets.

