Raghav Chadha challenges his suspension from Rajya Sabha in SC

Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for "breach of privilege" during the Monsoon Session after complaints

By ANI Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court, challenging his indefinite suspension from Rajya Sabha.

The MP was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.

He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegation against him for “forging the signatures of five MPs” in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha has called the suspension patently illegal and without the authority of law.

His suspension followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.