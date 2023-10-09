Rahul Gandhi a qualified leader but not good orator: Maharashtra opposition leader Wadettiwar

By PTI Updated On - 06:15 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Pune: Maharashtra opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress on Monday said party MP Rahul Gandhi is a “qualified” leader but he is not a good orator.

Wadettiwar made this remark while speaking at an event organized by the School of Governance at MIT World Peace University explaining to students the importance of being a good orator in politics.

He also said senior leaders should give a chance to the younger generation in politics.

“It is important for you to be a good orator in politics. Rahulji Gandhi is a qualified leader but he is not a good orator. You have to be a good orator first. Whenever you have to speak in front of the people, speak by giving examples,” he said.

Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present at the event.

Pointing at Rahul Karad, the founder of the School of Governance at MIT-WPU, Wadettiwar said persons named “Rahul” are always skilled.

“Two Rahuls (Narwekar and Karad) are sitting here and the third one (Rahul Gandhi) is sitting there (in Delhi). Those whose names are Rahul are skilled and their skill is always unique,” he added.

Wadettiwar also said leaders of his age should now stop somewhere in politics to give a chance to the younger generation.

“Now people stay in politics till the age of 70, 80, and 90. But the new generation should be allowed to come in. This generation is getting ready by taking the training, and that is why we have decided to stop,” he said while quipping that he ain’t that aged.

The speciality of politics is that every politician feels that he is young, Wadettiwar said in a lighter vein.

He said politics has become an expensive affair nowadays.

“When I contested the election for the first time, I got Rs 78,000 (to contest the election). But do not ask how much funds are needed otherwise the election commission will come after me,” the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly said, adding that good people joining politics are getting opportunities.