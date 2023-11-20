Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to lecture BJP: Kishan Reddy

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy accused Congress of taxing the people in Karnataka to fund the election campaign in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Monday accused Congress of taxing the people in Karnataka to fund the election campaign in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, the State BJP chief alleged that on the orders of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Congress was indulging in corruption and collecting crores of rupees by way ‘election tax’ in Karnataka to fund its election campaigns in Chhattisgarh, Telangana & Rajasthan.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for his comment that with just two percent votes how BJP is going to make a BC Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said Congress lost its deposits in all the bypolls held in the State and even lost the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) and still it was making claims of forming government in the State.