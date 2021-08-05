Rahul Gandhi to attend TPCC’s ‘Dalita-Girijana’ programme

Rahul Gandhi will attend the programme on any day between August 9 and September 17.

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in the ‘Dalita-Girijana Atmagourava Dandora’ programme to be organised by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in the State from August 9 to September 17. Rahul Gandhi will attend the programme on any day between August 9 and September 17.

Speaking after releasing a poster ‘Challo Indravelli’ in connection with a public meeting planned at Indravelli in Adilabad district as part of ‘Dalita-Girijana Atmagourava Dandora’ programme, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy demanded that the State government extend the facility given to dalits to tribals also.

The Congress party would organise the public meeting in Indraveli even if the police try to create hurdles. Reddy urged the State government to recognise the hard work of tribals and render justice to them and requested not to create any problems to tribals who are doing cultivation on Podu lands.

Congress MLA Seethakka said that it was the Congress which ensured rights to tribals on forest lands and if the party was voted to power in the next Assembly elections, then the problems of tribals would be solved completely. She called upon tribals to make the meeting at Indraveli a grand success.