Unable to repay loan of Rs 8 lakh, farmer ends life in Jangaon

Korra Umal took the loan from a private finance company and as he was not able to repay the amount, he took the extreme step

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:49 AM

Representational Image

Jangaon: A 32-year-old farmer from Kusumbaitanda village of Raghunathpally mandal of the district, died by suicide, allegedly by consuming pesticide on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Korra Umal took a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a private finance company and as he was not able to repay the amount, he took the extreme step.

He was found unconscious in his room by family members, who rushed him to Jangoon government hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MG Hospital, Warangal, where he died while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and investigation is on.