Railways Ministry withdraws DRM’s powers of revising platform ticket rates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: After criticism from across the country over rising platform ticket rates, the Railways Ministry has withdrawn powers delegated to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) for revising platform ticket rates with immediate effect.

Orders to this effect were issued on Friday. According to reports, the order issued by Ministry of Railways said “It has been decided that the power delegated to Divisional Railway Mangers to decide the rate of platform tickets shall be treated as withdrawn immediate effect.”

Cutting across zones, railways revise the platform tickets during festive season, citing measures to control the crowd at the stations. Last month during Dasara festivities, South Central Railway (SCR) had temporarily increased the platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 20 at Kacheguda station. The revised rates were applicable till October 9.

Similarly during Sankranti season early this year, SCR temporarily increased the platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 20 at the Kacheguda station.

However, the move by Railways to increase the platform tickets rate did not go well with the passengers. Many found fault with the decision and demanded withdrawal of the orders.

In 2015, the DRMs were empowered to decide on the platform tickets rates as a means to regulate passenger rush during specific requirements like mela, rally and others.

During the festive season, the tickets’ prices were hiked at 14 railway stations in the Northern Railways zone and at eight major stations in Southern Railways limits, according to reports.