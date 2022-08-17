Rain hits pause button in Hyderabad, day temperature rises

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: With rain hitting a pause button, the city is experiencing a rise in day temperature and humidity over the last few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), the weather is likely to remain the same till the week’s end.

On Wednesday, the day temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius while the relative humidity was 80 per cent. The maximum temperature, the IMD said, is likely to reach 34 degree Celsius on Thursday and might hover around 31 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

In the last 10 years, the all-time high temperature for the month was recorded on August 20, 2015, at 37.6 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, while the city is likely to remain dry till Friday morning, light rains are likely on Saturday.

After receiving surplus rainfall in July, the city recorded deficient rain in the first 10 days of August. The normal rainfall between August 4 and 10 is 45.4 mm. But Hyderabad received only 22.3 mm rainfall.

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the city recorded just 1.2 mm of rain.

IMD predicts the same weather pattern across the State till Friday with no significant rainfall activity and rising day temperature.