Rainbow Hospitals doctors perform complex surgery in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: A team of paediatricians from Rainbow Hospitals, Banjara Hills, have successfully performed a complex procedure Ex-utero Intrapartum Treatment (EXIT), a special technique that involves delivering baby born with obstruction of airways.

A couple from Warangal, who were expecting a child, had approached the hospital when a scan revealed that the unborn baby had a huge neck mass obstructing the airways, which will make it impossible for the baby to breathe after birth.

Dr Sravanthi, fetal medicine specialist said “the huge mass was obstructing the breathing tube and food pipe of the baby. To help baby survive, there was a need to conduct EXIT at the time of delivery”.

The baby, while critical during the delivery, was born and could breathe post-delivery due to the procedure and special breathing tube.

Fetal medicine specialists, Dr Gayathri and Dr Sravanthi, Obstetrician, Dr Shruthi, Chief Anesthetist, Dr Subramanyam and Dr Geetha, ENT Surgeon, Dr PVLN Murthy, pediatric surgeon, Dr Harish Jayaram, Director, NICU services, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Neonatologist Dr Vijayanand were part of the team.