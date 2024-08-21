Imposition of ‘social boycott’ haunts family even during funeral in Siddipet village

The entire village had 'expelled' and boycotted the family of Bandameedhi Sailu, 71, from the village after they reportedly refused to sell their land at a price fixed by the village elders

Family members of Bandameedhi Sailu wait at his mortal remains at Boppapur in Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: A family that was facing a social boycott imposed by the village elders following a land dispute, had to perform the funeral of one of its members without any help, with a young girl being forced to conduct the last rites of her father on her own.

According to reports reaching here, the entire village had ‘expelled’ and boycotted the family of Bandameedhi Sailu, 71, from the village after they reportedly refused to sell their land at a price fixed by the village elders in Boppapur village in Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal. The situation turned worse on Tuesday evening, when Sailu passed away after a prolonged illness. The village elders allegedly warned other villagers that a fine of Rs.5,000 would be imposed on anyone participating in his funeral. Though Sailu’s relatives from other areas reached the village on Wednesday to perform the funeral, the entire village stayed away, and his younger daughter had to perform her father’s last rites. Though the family members had called other villagers over phone, asking them to attend the funeral, none turned up fearing the village elders.

Sailu’s brother said the elders had imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 on him and Sailu on February 27, 2021 over a petty issue. With the harassment and social boycott continuing, the family was even forced to think of ending their lives together, he said, adding that four elders were behind the entire boycott and fine episode. They had also expelled one Gavvala Rama Swamy’s family two years ago. Swamy’s family was also going through similar suffering as the rest of the village cut off every communication with them fearing penalties and more restrictions from the elders.

Sailu’s family members were preparing to lodge a complaint at the Bhumpally police station after the funeral on Wednesday evening. They said the elders were threatening them with more fines and boycotts when they refused to sell their land and other properties at prices fixed by the elders.