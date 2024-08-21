Editorial: Policy reversals

The longevity and stability of NDA 3.0 is now dependent on crucial allies like the JD(U) and TDP which are no pushovers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 11:57 PM

A string of recent policy reversals by the NDA 3.0 — be it the withdrawal of the Waqf Bill, referring the Broadcast Bill to a Parliamentary panel or cancelling the lateral entry hiring in the bureaucracy — demonstrates how a strong opposition, coupled with assertive coalition partners, can effectively rein in a reckless government and restore checks and balances. Unlike in the past when the BJP-led government at the Centre used to push through several controversial legislations using brute majority, the 2024 poll mandate denied the saffron party such a luxury as the opposition block has emerged stronger. The longevity and stability of NDA 3.0 is now dependent on crucial allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which are no pushovers. Just three days after issuing an advertisement for 45 lateral entry posts, the Centre has scrapped the notification, apparently worried over backlash not just from the opposition but also from the allies. While the Congress and other opposition parties slammed the policy as another step by the Modi government to undermine reservations, NDA allies also expressed their concern over it. The representatives of the JD (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party openly aired their misgivings. With only 240 seats this term, the BJP leadership is facing increasing pressure from its allies, as evident in the recent debates in Parliament over government Bills. There is a growing realisation that the governance is now bound by the constraints of coalition dharma.

The first instance of a climbdown came with the withdrawal of the Waqf Bill, which had triggered widespread concerns among minority communities and Opposition parties. Perceived as an attempt to centralise control over Waqf properties and infringe upon the independence of the Waqf Boards, it faced strong resistance, forcing the Centre to pull it back to avoid further alienating its allies. Soon after, the Broadcast Bill, which aimed to regulate digital content and media, was criticised for its potential to curb press freedom. Sensing the growing unease among its partners and the media, the government chose a more cautious approach, opting for a review rather than an aggressive push. The latest volte-face is on the lateral entry policy, ostensibly designed to bring private sector experts into top government positions. Initially hailed as a move to infuse fresh talent and ideas into the bureaucracy, it faced a backlash over concerns of cronyism and a lack of transparency. More importantly, it was seen as a blow to the quota policy. Faced with mounting criticism and pressure from within its ranks, the government has now quietly shelved the plan. The assumption that the governmental system can be set right by importing corporate employees or appointing consultants experienced in corporate governance work is wholly misplaced. The new coalition reality requires the BJP leadership to adopt a more consultative approach to governance.