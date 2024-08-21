Telangana: Electoral rolls of gram panchayats on September 21

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission directed all the District Panchayat Officers to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls of all gram panchayats on September 21.

A notification was issued to this effect on Wednesday. Accordingly, preparation of draft electoral rolls of gram panchayats duly indicating the ward divisions and display of the same at panchayat and mandal Praja Parishad will be done on September 6.

Objections, if any, on re-arrangement of rural assembly voters in ward and gram panchayats electoral rolls, would be accepted between September 7 and 13.

After disposal of objections on September 19, the final publication of photo electoral rolls would be on September 21.