Rainfall alert for Hyderabad: City gears up for comeback of rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for a much-needed respite from the sultry weather condition as weather experts predict the return of rains in the first week of September.

According to the Telangana State Development Society, the city is set to experience a gradual increase in rainfall starting this weekend.

On Friday, the city is expected to receive very light to light rains, offering a gentle introduction to the wet month. However, the monsoon spectacle is forecasted to unfold from Saturday onwards, with the intensity of rainfall anticipated to rise significantly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, which will remain in place until Monday, highlighting the likelihood of moderate to heavy showers during this period.

Sunday is predicted to be a key day for the city, with rains expected to become more intense. Several other districts in Telangana are also set to welcome the monsoon back from Saturday, providing much-needed relief from the prolonged dry spell.