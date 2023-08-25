IMD predicts rain relief for Hyderabad in September after dry August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad had below-normal rainfall during the current month of August, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the unfavourable weather conditions in August, the IMD has offered a glimmer of hope by predicting a substantial increase in rainfall for the city and other districts of Telangana in the upcoming month of September.

According to Dr. A. Sravani, a scientist at the IMD, Hyderabad’s precipitation levels have fallen short of the expected averages for August. “‘This month has been disappointing in terms of rainfall for Hyderabad. The city has witnessed a deficit in rainfall, and as we near the end of August, there are no indications of any significant rain events in the remaining five days,” Dr. Sravani stated.

She said September may bring respite from the dry spell. Starting from the first week of September, the IMD anticipates a shift in weather patterns that will lead to increased rainfall in Hyderabad.