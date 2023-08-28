| Heat Triggered Drizzle To Bring Relief In Hyderabad Imd Forecasts Continued Trend For Next Three Days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Heat-induced light rain or drizzle is set to continue on Monday in the city, with the trend expected to persist over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency’s latest forecast suggests that the maximum temperatures will rise during this period.

As August comes to a close, the IMD’s predictions indicate that the weather pattern will undergo a shift starting September 1. The city can look forward to an increase in rainfall activity, with the potential for the rains to pick up momentum in the coming days.

The ongoing weather phenomenon, characterised by short bursts of rain or drizzle triggered by the intense heat, has been a welcome occurrence for many residents who have been grappling with rising temperatures in recent weeks.

While the rains may not be substantial, they have helped in providing momentary relief.