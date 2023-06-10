Rains bring respite from heat in Telangana

The temperatures, which were above 40 degree Celsius in most districts, dipped slightly following the late evening showers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Scattered storms brought respite from the intense heat across the State late on Saturday.

The temperatures, which were above 40 degree Celsius in most districts, dipped slightly following the late evening showers in Jangaon, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Kamareddy districts, to mention a few.

While Zaffergadh in Jangaon registered a rainfall of 80mm by 9 pm, Mogdampalle in Sangareddy recorded 55.3mm. Nakrekal in Nalgonda with 54.3mm and Mootakondur in Yadadri Bhongir with 44.3mm too recorded strong showers.

In the GHMC limits too, moderate showers were reported from different areas. Shaikpet and Gunfoundry recorded 6.3mm, while Mehdipatnam recorded 5.5mm.

The showers, accompanied by strong winds, continued late into the night.