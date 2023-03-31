Rains disrupt normal life in Kothagudem

Lightning struck the dwajasthambam of the Sri Narasimha Swamy temple associated with Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Lightning struck dwajasthambam of Sri Narasimha Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: Lightning struck the dwajasthambam of the Sri Narasimha Swamy temple associated with Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday.

The dwajasthambam was partially damaged. Fortunately, none was injured. Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Cherla and other places in the district witnessed rainfall and gales that damaged signboards of shops.

Normal life and power supply was disrupted due to the rains and strong winds.