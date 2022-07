| Rains Likely To Lash Hyderabad In Next Three Hours Imd

Rains likely to lash Hyderabad in next three hours: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:18 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next three hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad said on Sunday afternoon.

According to a bulletin released by the weather department at 2:30 pm on Sunday, light to moderate rain is very likely to lash several districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Kumram beem Asifabad, Nagar Kurnool, Medchal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Jangaon, Medak, and Siddipet.

The IMD-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in the state on Sunday forecasting Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places.