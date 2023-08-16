Rains set to make comeback in Hyderabad this Friday

Telangana State Development Planning Society predicted a bout of light to moderate rainfall across Hyderabad over the upcoming weekend

16 August 23

Hyderabad: After a hiatus of two weeks, monsoon rains are set to make a comeback in Hyderabad starting this Friday.

The city, which had been grappling with sweltering weather and an absence of cloudy skies, can finally anticipate respite as the Telangana State Development Planning Society predicts a bout of light to moderate rainfall across the city over the upcoming weekend.

According to experts at the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, the weather is anticipated to cool down from Friday onward, thanks to the impending rainfall. While Thursday is expected to be relatively dry, with only brief episodes of rain, the rain clouds are set to open up on Friday and Saturday.

The monsoon emergency response teams are on high alert, especially in the North and East Telangana districts including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Warangal, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet. These areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall during these days, as per meteorological forecasts.