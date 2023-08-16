Hyderabad: Historic Gulzar Houz fountain restoration works completed, to be inaugurated soon

17th century Gulzar Houz fountain was reconstructed in a record four months time as announced by the authorities

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh by the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) along with the Deccan Terrain Heritage. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Having completed the restoration works, the historic 17th century Gulzar Houz fountain in the old city would soon be inaugurated by Minister for MA&UD, KT Rama Rao. The fountain was reconstructed in a record four months time as announced by the authorities.

The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh by the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) along with the Deccan Terrain Heritage, a company with expertise in heritage conservation works.

An official of the QQSUDA said the works were taken up after a thorough study of the fountain that existed during the initial days of its construction. “A lot of research was done by the Deccan Heritage Terrain before taking up the works,” said the official.

After reconstruction, the octagonal fountain has around 200 spouts arranged in a sequence as against one earlier. The authorities have arranged LED lights in the structure as part of beautification measures. “The fountain sports a new look. It will be thrown open to the public soon to have a glimpse. All works are completed,” added the official.

The fountain was in a dilapidated structure and neglected a lot before the MA&UD officials announced taking up reconstruction of the nearly 400 year-old famed structure.

Gulzar Houz is located in the centre of the four arches – the Machli Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman, Kali Kaman and Charminar Kaman, and lies on the northern side of the Charminar monument.

A bustling market surrounds the fountain that is a cynosure of all eyes. After it is unveiled (now covered from all sides by fibre sheets for works) for the public, the officials say it will become a ‘selfie point’ during late nights when tourists in large numbers visit Charminar for a night view of the 400 year old monument. The LED lighting arrangements would be an added attraction in the night.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youngsters turning entrepreneurs in Old City by converting open spaces into sports venues