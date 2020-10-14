Rains: Three dead, crops damaged in erstwhile Nizamabad

In last 24 hours, Kamareddy received 50.9 mm rainfall while it was 16 mm in Nizamabad district, resulting in heavy inflows in streams and tanks, many of them overflowing with flood water

By | Published: 5:37 pm

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: Three persons died in rain-related incident in erstwhile Nizamabad district on Wednesday, even as the heavy rains damaged paddy and soybean crops in large tracts of land. In Kamareddy district, crop in 2,100 acres were damaged while in Nizamabad, standing crops were damaged in 786.48 aces.

Bobbili Ramesh, a fisherman, drowned in a tank while fishing at lolam village of Indalwai mandal. In Kamareddy district, two persons died in rain-related incident. Golla Mutyam was electrocuted in his agriculture field while another person drowned in Somla Naik tank in Gandhari mandal.

In Kamareddy district, Nallavagu, Kakivagu, Palvancha vagu were in spate while Koulasnala project, which reached FRL, was releasing 10,736 cusecs through six gates. Small irrigation projects like Kalyani project were receiving 450 cusecs inflows, of which 200 cusecs was diverted to Nizamsagar canal and another 250 cusecs released downstream. Pocharam project also received 5,972 cusecs inflows and was discharging 5,933 cusecs into Nizamsagar project.

Singur project also received heavy inflows prompting irrigation officials to lift five gates upto 2.5 metres to release 68,059 cusecs into river Manjeera that would finally reach Nizamsagar project.

In Nizamabad district, paddy and soybean crop was damaged at Varni, Morthad, Dichpally, Sirikonda, Velpur and Mendora mandals. Paddy crop was damaged in 105.24 acres and soybean damaged in 288 acres.

