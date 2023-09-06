Rains to pause in Hyderabad after Sept 11

In an update on the weather front, the IMD-H, scientist Dr Sravani indicated that while light to moderate rains are likely to continue in Hyderabad for the next three days, a reduction in rainfall is anticipated thereafter

Hyderabad: Incessant rains that have been drenching Hyderabad in recent days are expected to take a temporary pause starting September 11. In an update on the weather front, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H), scientist Dr Sravani indicated that while light to moderate rains are likely to continue in Hyderabad for the next three days, a reduction in rainfall is anticipated thereafter.

According to the Weather Department, a combination of meteorological factors, including the movement of weather systems and changes in wind patterns, are contributing to the ongoing rains.

The forecast stated that Adilabad and Mancherial districts might continue to experience moderate rains on Thursday. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to settle at a comfortable 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

