Hyderabad rains: Cops urge IT employees to work from home

Telangana State Police issued a tweet urging citizens to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to venture out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In response to heavy rainfall sweeping across the state, the Telangana State Police issued a tweet urging citizens to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to venture out.

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, they also called upon IT employees to work from home while advising essential workers to assess the rain conditions before leaving their workplaces.

The alert comes as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risks associated with the torrential downpour, which has been causing waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flooding in several areas.