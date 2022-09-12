Rains to recede in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: Rains receded in Hyderabad on Monday, after a heavy downpour for over three days. Warm weather conditions prevailed in the State capital with the maximum temperature settling at 25.6 degree Celsius till 11:30 am and humidity level at 87 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers till Thursday. No major rainfall activity is likely to be witnessed. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

The same weather pattern is likely to continue across the State till Thursday. However, a yellow warning has been issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Jagtial districts predicting heavy rain on Monday.