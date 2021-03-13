Raj Bala’s Mister Q to hit screens this summer

Directed and produced by Sivaji Karothi, the movie is being produced under the banner, Lakshmi Damodar Creations.

Starring actors Raj Bala, Swathi and Triveni in the lead roles, the upcoming crime and suspense thriller ‘Mister Q’ is set to hit theatres this summer.

Directed and produced by Sivaji Karothi, the movie is being produced under the banner, Lakshmi Damodar Creations. “It’s an out-of-the-box suspense thriller and will surely entertain audiences. Mister Q is going to give a break to actor Raj Bala. Post-production works are nearing completion,” said the director.

The makers are planning to release the movie soon this summer. Music is being rendered by Padmanabha Bharadwaj while cinematography is by Kalyan Sami.

Actor Raj Bala whose films like ‘Chitram X’ and ‘Deverakondalo Vijay Prema Katha’ got released recently has expressed confidence about his upcoming movie ‘Mister Q’.

