Raja Narasimha cancelling funds sanctioned to Andole, says Kranthi Kiran

Any delay in granting the funds and grounding the works would hurt the people of the Andole constituency, said Kranthi Kiran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Andole Former MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran showing the evidence of the documents regarding the funds sanctione to Andole Constituency in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran alleged that Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, who won from Andole in the 2023 assembly elections, was getting already sanctioned funds to Andole constituency cancelled.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the former BRS MLA said he had got Rs 60 crore sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve both R&B and Panchayat roads in the constituency. Another Rs 30 crore was sanctioned from the special funds for constituency development with the support of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Former Minister T Harish Rao. However, Raja Narasimha had decided to cancel these grants, he alleged.

Though the BRS government had granted funds before the elections, he said the works were stalled due to the model code of conduct. Since the Lok Sabha elections were just five months away, Kranthi Kiran said the State would be having the MCC in vogue again. Any delay in granting the funds and grounding the works would hurt the people of the constituency, he said.