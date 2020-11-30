Raja Rithvik from Hyderabad is set to represent India on global platform

City boy to participate in the World Youth Rapid Online Chess Championship which will commence on December 11

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:24 pm

For Hyderabad’s International Master R Raja Rithvik, who is an 11th class student of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Sainikpuri, it is a big opportunity to showcase his talent when he will represent India in the World Youth Rapid Online Chess Championship in Under-16 Category that will be held from December 11 to 13.

By virtue of being reigning Sub-Junior National Champion and his good performances at international level, the city boy was selected for this big tournament. The World Chess Federation is organising FIDE online World Youth Rapid Championship-2020 in online mode due to ongoing the Corona pandemic. The World Youth Chess Tournament on-board tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Romania.

Having a FIDE Rating of 2408, Raja Rithvik has been undergoing advanced coaching at RACE Chess Academy under the reputed coach N.V.S. Rama Raju. The veteran coach hoped that this tournament will help Rithvik in improving his game. He is confident that his trainee will perform well in the tournament.

With an eye to become Grand Master at the earliest, Rithvik is waiting for the regular tournaments as he would be able to participate in as many as tournaments. However during this pandemic period, Rithvik made the best use of his time and achieved tremendous success by winning prizes in several online championships such as Indian Junior Chess League, Samay Raina Invitational Chess Championship, International Yoga Day Online Championship, Tehsil Cup Online Blitz Championship, Hannibal Online Chess Tournament, Leelavathi Open Blitz Championship etc.

In fact, in online training matches, Raja Rithvik defeated chess legends such as Boris Gelfand, Igor Kovalenko, Pavel Eljanov and many Senior Grand Masters. Incidentally, Rithvik, achieved his first GM Norm in Elllobregat International Open 2019 at Spain and he needs another two GM Norms to become Grand Master. Raja Rithvik has won ten gold medals in various international tournaments and many national medals during the last few years.

Last year, Raja Rithvik bagged the Under-15 National title at Erode, Tamilnadu. He thereby became the youngest International Master from Telangana at the age of 14 years only and World Chess Federation (FIDE) had conferred the prestigious title of “International Master” on Raja Rithvik in 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .