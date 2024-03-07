Telangana’s Rithvik bags silver at National Blitz Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 07:31 PM

Telangana Grandmaster Raja Rithvik.

Hyderabad: Telangana Grandmaster Raja Rithvik bagged a silver medal in the National Blitz Chess Championship held in Nashik, Maharashtra on Thursday.

In a championship featuring 224 top players nationwide, the 6th seed, Rithvik, showcased remarkable prowess by securing an impressive 9 points out of 11 rounds. The State player registered 7 wins and drew 4 games to remain unbeaten in the championship.

Rithvik, an engineering student at KL University, Hyderabad finished behind Diptayan Ghosh of West Bengal, who clinched the top spot with 9.5 points.