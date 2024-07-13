Telangana’s Rithvik wins silver in Laplagne International Chess

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 06:58 PM

Telangana’s Raja Rithvik with the runner-up trophy in France on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Raja Rithvik won the silver medal with seven points from nine rounds in the La Plagne International Chess Championship in La Plagne, France, on Saturday.

The ninth-seed player secured five wins and four draws to remain unbeaten in the championship, which featured 184 players from 22 countries. Moussard Jules of France emerged as the winner with 7.5 points. Rithvik was tied for silver with compatriot Iniyan Panneerselvam, both scoring seven points each, but Rithvik took second place by virtue of a better tie-break score.

Rithvik, an engineering student at KL University, is training at RACE Chess Academy under the mentorship of N. Rama Raju. He also undertakes online coaching with Alexander Goloshchapov from Ukraine.

Rithvik recently won a silver medal in the National Blitz Championship and a bronze medal in the National Rapid Championship in March this year.

Telangana State Chess Association President KS Prasad congratulated Rithvik on securing the silver medal and wished him success in future championships.