Raja Singh controversy: Protests continue in Hyderabad’s Old City

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:34 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Protests continued in the older parts of the city on Thursday demanding the arrest of Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

A large group of people reached the former office of the City Police Commissioner at Basheerbagh and demanded that the police cancel the conditional bail granted to the legislator and immediately arrest him. A police contingent deployed at the place persuaded the group to leave, following which they handed over a petition and left.

Meanwhile, the police are further intensifying security in the city. The Rapid Action Force is already deployed in the old city to handle trouble-mongers and intensified patrolling is also being done.

Senior police officials are monitoring the situation.